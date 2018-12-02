Latest Cruise Jobs: December 2

Featured Jobs:
|
Learning and Development Manager (Shipboard)
As the Learning and Development Manager, you will take charge of the onboarding, training, and development of our entire team, from crew to officers. Leverage your HR knowledge to develop learning content, coach crew members, facilitate presentations, and onboard every member of our crew. Click here.
|
Dry Dock Technical Manager (Celebration, Florida)
Under the oversight of the Managing Director, Disney Cruise Line (DCL) UK office, manages the approved dry dock scope of work for fleet’s technical work being undertaken during the dry docking period. Click here.
|
Dry Dock Entertainment Technical Manager (Celebration, Florida)
Under the oversight of the Managing Director, Disney Cruise Line (DCL) UK office, manages the approved dry dock scope of work for fleet’s technical work being undertaken during the dry docking period. Click here.
|
Sr. Manager, Marine Operations (Celebration, Florida)
Under the oversight of the Executive Director, Marine & Port Operations, Port Developments & Itinerary Planning, this Sr. Manager is responsible for the marine operations for the company’s vessels/private island and provides leadership for the company in respect of. Click here.
|
Sr. Manager, Cruise Hotel Operations (Miami, Florida)
The Senior Manager Cruise Hotel Operations oversees the day to day operation of onboard Guest Services, Housekeeping and all onboard Revenue departments including Spa, Boutique and Medical Services. This hands-on operational expert will work closely with the Vice President, Cruise Hotel Operations and Vice President, Financial Planning & Administration to drive total guest satisfaction across all areas of the onboard Cruise Hotel Operations department. Click here.
|
Manager, Enrichment (Miami, Florida)
The Manager of Enrichment is responsible for overseeing the Enrichment Department. The Manager will develop and plan enrichment programming to provide a comprehensive experience to the guests on board the yacht highlighting the history, geography, flora, fauna, culture, etc. of the unique ports and destinations visited by RCYC. The Manager of Enrichment is responsible for procurement, negotiation, and, quality while maintaining historical and cultural significant enrichment opportunities in each port that will meet the budget requirements and ensure guest satisfaction. The Manager is responsible for planning and developing the shipboard programing to include lectures, entertainment, activities, and other enrichment programs. Click here.
More cruise line jobs are available here.
Interested in posting a job? Learn more by emailing jobboard@cruiseindustrynews.