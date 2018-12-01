AD Associates Plays Key Role in Crystal Serenity Refurbishment

London-based design firm AD Associates played a key role in the recent refurbishment of the Crystal Serenity at Lloyd Werft, according to a statement.

Among the work items for AD Associates, The Stardust Club was refreshed, resulting in a "sumptuous and atmospheric venue," the company said, featuring a revised seating configuration.

Work also included new accent lighting and technical upgrades, a complete reupholstering of banquettes and loose seating and replacing the timber dance floor.

Of the four areas AD was responsible for, the Palm Court underwent the most extensive uplift.

Nicola Preece, AD’s design director noted: "It was important for us to stay true to Palm Court’s elegant identity whilst also transcending the space in line with Crystals vision of contemporary luxury."

The Palm Court stage has been relocated as an “in-the-round” concept, and the previous stage position has become a dedicated food and beverage space, providing an array of fresh leaf teas and pastries for an elegant afternoon tea experience.

Work areas included a modernization of the bar and new tailored sophisticated furnishings.

The Crystal Dining Room has now become Waterside, with a warm, welcoming entrance with marble flooring. The contemporary space has clean lines, divided by attractive feature screens and boasting a new seating configuration for increased tables of two and four. A new chandelier feature is a key focal point within the dining room.

Formerly Tastes, the Silk Kitchen & Bar has been reimagined, serving Asian cuisine throughout the day. To match the menu, the interior is Asian-inspired with an elegant alfresco feel making for a bright yet intimate atmosphere. Silk’s soft refurb mirrors the same design concept AD created for Crystal Symphony’s Silk restaurant, this time solely through the introduction of furnishings and dressings of the same scheme.

Preece described refit projects being "a fun experience, that require a slightly different way of thinking. We make smart design decisions for maximum impact."





