Coral Expeditions to Circumnavigate Australia with New Expedition Vessel

Coral Expeditions has announced a one-time only circumnavigation of Australia aboard the new Coral Adventurer to mark its 35th anniversary.

The 60-day voyage roundtrip from Darwin will depart Nov. 7, 2020, visiting 35 places described to be of maritime, cultural and natural significance that have shaped Australia. Many of these locations are hard to reach by land. The journey will also feature overnight stopovers and events in coastal centers including Fremantle, Adelaide, Hobart, Sydney and Cairns.

According to Coral, a further highlight are several special experiences included in the cruise fare: On Christmas day, guests will disembark in Cairns and fly by private jet to a special Australian Christmas dinner under the stars at Uluru. At historic Cape Leeuwin, guests will disembark to enjoy a private winemakers’ dinner at Leeuwin Estate vineyards. And in Sydney, an afternoon on the harbor will be made special by a private charter of the historic barque, the James Craig.

“We are excited to deliver this expedition voyage around Australia to celebrate our 35 years,” said Mark Fifield, group general manager at Coral Expeditions. “It is a significant milestone, an ambitious adventure and is in keeping with our spirit as pioneers of the expedition experience.

“The year 2020 will not only be a milestone for Coral Expeditions, but it also aligns with other significant events including the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook’s exploration and discovery of Australia, the 200th anniversary of Sir Philip Parker King’s landing at Careening Bay on his great northern explorations and it coincides with the 75th year commemoration of the end of the Second World War.”

Master of the Coral Expeditions fleet, Captain Gary Wilson, has led the development of a detailed passage plan offering a diverse array of shore excursions along the way, including visiting the pre historic Stromatolites on the Western Australian coast; immersive explorations of indigenous history at the Wessels Islands and through Arnhem Land; retracing the first contact between Europeans and Aborigines at the Pennefather River, aboard the Duyfken in 1606; and excursions to key sites of the famous voyages of Captain James Cook in 1770 and Phillip Parker King in 1820.

Other experiences include a service commemorating the loss of HMAS Sydney in WW2 at the resting place of her remains, a crossing of the Great Australian Bight, and excursions through the rarely seen archipelago of the Recherche.

Australian Geographic, who are expedition partners with Coral and share a heritage and love of exploration and conservation around Australia, will play an important role in enhancing onboard educational content and shore excursion development for the voyage and in the attraction of keynote guest lecturers and experts to join the journey.

The 120-passenger Coral Adventurer has been specially designed by Coral Expeditions to suit this style of extended expedition cruising, the company said in a prepared statement. The ship’s lightweight dual Xplorer expedition tenders, a trademark feature of all of its vessels, will extend the capabilities of the ship by allowing fast transit for passengers with open views on shore excursions and deeper exploration into the visiting regions. A new multi-purpose space, the Barralong Room, will host interpretive activities and projects.

The voyage is marketed in Australia and in key global markets such as the UK/Europe and North America.

Prices start from $38,860.00 per person (twin share) and limited single staterooms.

The voyage has been on sale to the public since Nov. 1, 2018.