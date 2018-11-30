Today, Marco Mendicino, parliamentary secretary to the minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Sonterra Ross, chief operating officer of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, announced more than $6.8 million in joint funding for a dolphin extension project in Victoria.

The project involves extending the dolphin structure at Ogden Point Cruise Terminal by more than 55 meters and adding two breasting dolphins on each side of the main pier structure to accommodate larger vessels.

According to the port authority, the new structure will be able to dock Quantum-class cruise ships, allowing Vancouver Island to accommodate more passengers while supporting tourism and economic growth for the region as a whole.

The Norwegian Bliss started calling at Ogden Point this past season. Next year, the large ships calling will include the Bliss along with her sister ship, the Joy, and Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas.