Carnival UK Announces Cunard Senior Management Changes

Carnival UK has promoted Simon Palethorpe to the role of President of Cunard.

Palethorpe will continue to report to Carnival UK President Josh Weinstein, and he will be responsible for overall brand leadership, the end-to-end guest experience and future strategies, according to a statement.

The sales and marketing functions at Cunard’s head office have also been consolidated with Cunard’s current vice president of marketing, Angus Struthers, taking on an additional new UK sales role working with the trade to grow Cunard’s UK business.

In the changes, which come into effect from December 1, 2018, Struthers will take the title of vice president of sales and marketing and will continue to report to Palethorpe.

“These moves enable us to sharpen our focus, strive towards our long-terms goals and progress our talent within the business,” said Josh Weinstein, Carnival UK President. “This leadership team will underpin Cunard’s undisputed role as the benchmark for luxury travel as we work alongside our trade partners every step of the way.”

As part of these changes, Cunard Vice President of UK Sales and International Development David Rousham will be leaving the company.

“David has delivered strong growth for Cunard from our international regions and has forged new relationships around the globe,” said Simon Palethorpe, President of Cunard. “I wish him very well for the future.”