Chantiers de l'Atlantique Expands Pre-Assembly Area

Chantiers de l'Atlantique announced that it has expanded its pre-assembly area for shipbuilding by some 30 percent, allowing for "a significant increase in the production capacity of the shipyard."

The project started in July of 2017, and the area has now been expanded by 17,000 square meters, according to a statement.

"This investment, 16 million euro, allows us to move to a simultaneous construction capacity of 22 blocks, compared to 16 previously and thus meet the increase in the current and future industrial load of the yard, " said Laurent Castaing, general manager.

By lengthening the rail of the 1,400-ton gantry crane by 135 meters, six more mega-blocks for cruise ships can be assembled and outfitted at the same time, the yard said.