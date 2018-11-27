iExpedition Agency Bags Tours and Transfers Award

Australia’s only dedicated polar expedition cruise agency, iExpedition.com, won the Tours and Transfers – Small Business Category in the 2018 Sunshine Coast Business Awards, after only its first year in business, according to a statement.

iExpedition offers an online expedition cruising platform to search and book from the largest collection of cruises to Antarctica and the Arctic available online, the company said.

Ben Alexander, Director of iExpedition.com commended his team of supporters and the local business community on the win and the success of the past 12 months.

"This achievement is a testament to our focus and determination to deliver a specialised expedition cruising platform to the Australian market, as well support we've received from business mentors, local Chamber groups and the Peregian Digital Hub. The Sunshine Coast has such a high standard of businesses and this year there were more entries than ever before”, he said. “Winning this award coupled with our impressive first-year results where we eclipsed our sales targets by a massive 165%, reaffirms our belief that iExpedition.com's specialised focus on niche cruising product is what Australian travellers are looking for. We are redefining the way travellers and travel agents search for and book Arctic and Antarctica cruises.”