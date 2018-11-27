Jamaica Port Authority

iExpedition Agency Bags Tours and Transfers Award

iExpedition

Australia’s only dedicated polar expedition cruise agency, iExpedition.com, won the Tours and Transfers – Small Business Category in the 2018 Sunshine Coast Business Awards, after only its first year in business, according to a statement. 

iExpedition offers an online expedition cruising platform to search and book from the largest collection of cruises to Antarctica and the Arctic available online, the company said.

Ben Alexander, Director of iExpedition.com commended his team of supporters and the local business community on the win and the success of the past 12 months.

"This achievement is a testament to our focus and determination to deliver a specialised expedition cruising platform to the Australian market, as well support we've received from business mentors, local Chamber groups and the Peregian Digital Hub. The Sunshine Coast has such a high standard of businesses and this year there were more entries than ever before”, he said. “Winning this award coupled with our impressive first-year results where we eclipsed our sales targets by a massive 165%, reaffirms our belief that iExpedition.com's specialised focus on niche cruising product is what Australian travellers are looking for. We are redefining the way travellers and travel agents search for and book Arctic and Antarctica cruises.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 266.336 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide