MSC Reveals New Details for Bellissima

The MSC Bellissima is officially less than 100 days away being named in Southampton next March.

The vessel will spend her inaugural season in the Mediterranean offering seven-night cruises to some of the region’s most popular ports before moving to the Emirates for Winter 2019/202 and China in 2020.

The company announced a number of new experiences for guests onboard, starting with Zoe, MSC's personal digital cruise assistant

Zoe will be available in seven languages designed to answer the most commonly asked questions in the comfort of their stateroom.

In addition is a new tapas restaurant concept from Ramon Freixa on Deck 6 as the HOLA! Tapas Bar will welcome guests into a new culinary experience created by the two-Michelin-starred Spanish chef. Designed as a social dining experience, guests can enjoy shared plates. Throughout the day, HOLA! Tapas Bar will be a bustling venue with both communal and individual seating, featuring a delicious range of traditional and inventive dishes in a contemporary but warm open space, MSC said, in a statement.

Feixa said: “I want guests to enjoy a true taste of Spain through appetizing tapas and a cheerful bar atmosphere. I am delighted to be collaborating again with MSC Cruises. This partnership is special to me as we have such strong shared values, and this new restaurant embodies our passion for sharing the joys of Mediterranean food.”

Freixa’s tapas bar is just the beginning, MSC said, with the ship offering a total of 12 international dining venues and 20 bars to choose from.

The MSC Bellissima will be the second MSC Cruises ship to feature Cirque du Soleil at Sea, with two brand new show concepts designed exclusively for MSC guests to be revealed this December. This partnership will also result in four additional shows created for sister ships MSC Grandiosa, launching November 2019, and MSC Virtuosa, launching in 2020.

In addition are a new Grand Canyon-themed aquapark with three water slides to a full-size bowling alley, F1 simulator and XD cinema, there are fun and interactive activities for guests of all ages. Six brand new Broadway-style theater performances will be on tap to guests each evening in the 985-seat theater.

The kids area will also be expanded with 7,534 ft² of children’s play area with a brand-new School of Magic program and weekly Magic Talent Show.