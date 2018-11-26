Marseille Provence Cruise Club

Galveston on Pace for Record Year

Disney Wonder in Galveston

The Galveston Wharves announced results for the month of September 2018 to round out a strong third quarter driven by substantial cargo volume, and an increase in cruise passenger capacity, according to a statement.

“We are glad to report such a strong increase of both cargo volume and passenger movements in the third quarter,” said Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees. “If this trend continues, it will be a record year across all business lines for the Port. Our new team is coming together.”

The port saw a 5 percent increase in cruise ship visits for September 2018, resulting in increased passenger embarkations of 14.6 percent year-over-year from the same period in September 2017.

Parking numbers increased approximately at the same rate as passenger counts.

