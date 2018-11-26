Global Eagle Wins Ponant Contract

Global Eagle Entertainment has announced that it has been selected by Ponant to provide new technology, entertainment and television for the Ponant fleet and for six newbuild ships to come.

The three-year contract adds to a relationship that began with Global Eagle in 2015.

Ponant vessels will receive the latest television and video choices, and each of its four existing ships will be upgraded with new 3.6-meter TVRO antennas.

“Ponant customers demand the best amenities onboard and we are proud to be a valued partner that helps to enrich time during each voyage,” said Global Eagle Senior VP Maritime Ole Sivertsen. “As each new ship goes to sea, it will have the newest technology and premium entertainment to ensure great experiences onboard.”

Global Eagle delivers more than 10,000 terabytes of content annually to more than 1,000 sea vessels and more than 1 billion passengers.The company is among the world’s largest providers of connectivity-driven content to cruise lines, ferries, commercial shipping and airlines, with customers including Norwegian Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, P&O Ferries and Pullmantur.