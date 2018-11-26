Carnival Announces Rose Parade Float

Carnival Cruise Line will kick off its 2019 West Coast expansion plans on New Year’s Day with a float in the Rose Parade, its first ever, as part of a year-long celebration leading up to the debut of the Carnival Panorama in Long Beach.

Carnival will preview a floral replica of the ship to 700,000 spectators on hand to view the 130th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, as well as a television audience of more than 80 million parade fans, the company said.

The float will include many of the signature features of Carnival’s ships – including the red and blue funnel, a water park and Lido Deck party – as well as the line’s newest feature, and first-ever trampoline park at sea, in partnership with Sky Zone.

Celebrating its role as the cruise line that carries the most military personnel, the float also salutes the brave men and women of the Armed Forces with a special appearance by Former Miss USA, Deshauna Barber, godmother of Carnival Panorama’s sister ship, the Carnival Vista, and the first active member of the military to serve as Miss USA.

“Carnival is the number one cruise line on the West Coast and the arrival of Carnival Panorama next December will only strengthen our position as the most fun vacation in the region,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are planning to show a spectacular float to match the spectacular new ship and with the addition of Sky Zone to complement so many of our most popular features and attractions, we’re offering even more ways to Choose Fun from the West Coast.”

Commented Jeff Platt, president of Sky Zone, “As a Los Angeles-based company, being a part of the Rose Parade is a truly unique and unforgettable way to announce our first Sky Zone at sea which will provide guests of all ages an opportunity to experience exciting new ways to play aboard the amazing new Carnival Panorama.”