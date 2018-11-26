Jamaica Port Authority

MSC Cruises Buys Into Trieste Cruise Port

MSC Seaside in Trieste

MSC Cruises today announced it has acquired a significant interest in Trieste Adriatic Marine Initiatives S.r.l. (TAMI), a strategic holding company of the cruise terminal Trieste Terminal Passeggeri (TTP).

This investment will support MSC Cruises’ long-standing objective of providing enhanced and seamless experiences for cruise guests right from the point of embarkation onward, the company said, in a statement. 

Following this investment, MSC Cruises will develop homeporting operations in Trieste starting in Summer 2020.

