MSC Cruises Buys Into Trieste Cruise Port

MSC Cruises today announced it has acquired a significant interest in Trieste Adriatic Marine Initiatives S.r.l. (TAMI), a strategic holding company of the cruise terminal Trieste Terminal Passeggeri (TTP).

This investment will support MSC Cruises’ long-standing objective of providing enhanced and seamless experiences for cruise guests right from the point of embarkation onward, the company said, in a statement.

Following this investment, MSC Cruises will develop homeporting operations in Trieste starting in Summer 2020.