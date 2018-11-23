Havre Saint-Pierre Marks Best Season in 10 Years with 10 Ships

Havre Saint-Pierre closed out its 10th cruise season in October by marking the 10th ship call of 2018, while posting a record year.

With cruise calls starting in the Canadian port in 2018, the port said it had welcomed 17 different cruise lines and over 40,000 passengers and crew over the past decade.

The AIDAvita was among 2018's highlights, calling twice. First time calls included the Seabourn Quest, Silver Wind, Silver Cloud and Hurtigruten's Fram.

The Fram opened the 2018 season in May, making it the longest cruise season for the port to date. Over the course of the 2018 cruise season, Havre Saint-Pierre saw 5,931 passengers and 2,790 crewmembers.

For 2019, Havre Saint-Pierre is expecting 14 calls, according to a statement.