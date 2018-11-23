Jamaica Port Authority

Havre Saint-Pierre Marks Best Season in 10 Years with 10 Ships

AIDAvita

Havre Saint-Pierre closed out its 10th cruise season in October by marking the 10th ship call of 2018, while posting a record year.

With cruise calls starting in the Canadian port in 2018, the port said it had welcomed 17 different cruise lines and over 40,000 passengers and crew over the past decade.

The AIDAvita was among 2018's highlights, calling twice. First time calls included the Seabourn Quest, Silver Wind, Silver Cloud and Hurtigruten's Fram. 

The Fram opened the 2018 season in May, making it the longest cruise season for the port to date. Over the course of the 2018 cruise season, Havre Saint-Pierre  saw 5,931 passengers and 2,790 crewmembers. 

For 2019, Havre Saint-Pierre is expecting 14 calls, according to a statement. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 266.336 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Working at Sea Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Forbo
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report