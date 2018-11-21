Global Run Comes to Havana

Global Ports Holding has brought its trademark Global Run event to one of its most recent cruise port locations: Havana.

Global Ports is the world's largest cruise port operator, and recently hosted sponsored a marathon event in Havana on Nov. 18.

“We are very proud to hold the Global Run in Havana, Cuba, which is the latest addition to Global Ports Holding’s growing portfolio of cruise ports. The event importantly demonstrates our continued commitment, as the world’s largest cruise port operator, to promoting integration and tolerance among different cultures. Congratulations to everyone who took part," said Global Ports Holding CEO Emre Sayin.

Over 6,000 athletes from 51 different countries participated in the marathon.

About 1,600 of the participants were foreigners, according to a statement.

The largest number of participants came from the United States (278), followed by Mexico (90) and France (84).

One of the surprises was the participation of the of the actor and singer Will Smith in the half marathon.

The Global Ports Marabana Cuba took place over four different distances: 5km, 10km, a half marathon distance (21.1km) and a full marathon distance (42.2km).

Global Ports Holding executives presented the awards to winners of all three categories together with Cuban authorities. Winners of the marathon in men’s was Cuban athlete Henry Jaen for a sixth time with a record of 2 hours, 33 minutes and 59 seconds. In women’s, Yudileyvis Castillo came first by completing the marathon in 2 hours, 53 minutes and 51 seconds. GPH gave away a trip to Half Marathon in Barcelona, on February 10, to the male and female winners in Marathon and Half Maratona categories.