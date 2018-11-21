Celebrity Rolls Out Edge Access Tour App

Celebrity Cruise has launched its Celebrity Edge Access Tour app, showcasing its new ship on mobile devices.

Narrated with insights by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Chairman and CEO, Richard Fain, and Celebrity President and CEO, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, the tour uses binaural audio, soundscaping, and 3-D augmented reality technology to give guests a behind-the-scenes look at the ship.

“This is not your standard museum audio tour. With the new Celebrity Edge Access Tour app, we augmented the reality of the ship with a 3-D tour of the behind-the-scenes stories available right in the palm of our guests’ hands,” said Fain.

“Bringing guests closer to the world than ever before is such a driving-force behind Celebrity Edge – with our innovative outward-facing design, unique new experiences, and world-opening itineraries – and now we’re excited to bring guests even closer to the ship herself,” added Lutoff-Perlo. “And now, the Celebrity Edge Access Tour app will offer guests a behind-the-scenes look at what makes Celebrity Edge truly exceptional, all in breathtaking 12-megapixel clarity.”

The tour showcases a number of highlights on the ship, including The Grand Plaza, Magic Carpet, Resort Deck, Rooftop Garden and Eden.

The eye-opening tour showcases more than a dozen of Celebrity Edge’s most innovative spaces to guests on board, including:

Guests can also take a 360-degree peek at the Galley, the Bridge, the Engine Control Room, and the luxurious new Edge Launches

The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.