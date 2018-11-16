Dream Cruises Introduces Halal Cuisine on Genting Dream

Dream Cruises announced it has introduced Halal cuisine options onboard the Genting Dream, which is currently the only cruise ship in Asia granted Halal certification by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

The Lido onboard the 2016-built ship now offers a dedicated Halal buffet section for Muslim guests, the company said.

“As an Asian homegrown brand, it gives us great pleasure to launch Dream Cruises’ first Halal certified cuisine offerings onboard the Genting Dream to meet the growing demand. Our award-winning Dream Cruises chefs have created a wide array of Halal cuisines for our guests, which are available at the dedicated Halal buffet section at The Lido. Our Halal certification will also support our meetings and incentive business partners who have requested this important offering,” said Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises.

Dream Cruises obtained the Halal certification for the dedicated buffet section at The Lido from JAKIM, which was presented by the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department’s Halal Management Division. In conjunction with this, the chefs onboard have crafted a series of Halal inspired-dishes.

These include popular local favorites such as ‘Ayam Madu’ (Honey chicken), ‘Pari Asam Pedas’ (Sour & Spicy Stingray), ‘Opor Ayam’ (Javanese chicken in coconut milk), ‘Tandoori Kambing’ (Mutton tandoori), ‘Gulai Daging Kawah’ (traditional Kelantanese beef), ‘Tempe Goreng Pedas’ (Spicy fried soya bean cake) and more.