Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Color Hybrid Newbuild Project Kicks Off

CEO Ulstein Gunvor Ulstein (left) CEO Trond Kleivdal Color Line (right)

Color Line has officially started construction of the world's biggest plug-in hybrid vessel, the Color Hybrid. 

The hull is now in the dock hall at the shipyard, and several hundred yard workers are now busy with the ship’s completion before hand-over next summer.

"The determination and the ability to adjust course has been one of the key drivers in the development of the company. In about half a year, this magnificent hull will be a flagship for the natural environment and for innovation for the Norwegian maritime industry," said Trond Kleivdal, CEO of Color Line.

The Color Hybrid  will be sailing the Sandefjord-Strömstad route starting next summer.

Being a "green" vessel, the ship will switch to batteries when it reaches the fjord outside Sandefjord.

The ship will then be powered by battery through the fjord, without noise or harmful emissions, according to a statement.

When moored in Sandefjord, the vessel will be powered by a shore connection.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 273,824 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
2019 Cruise Industry News Australia Cruise Trends
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide