Color Hybrid Newbuild Project Kicks Off

Color Line has officially started construction of the world's biggest plug-in hybrid vessel, the Color Hybrid.

The hull is now in the dock hall at the shipyard, and several hundred yard workers are now busy with the ship’s completion before hand-over next summer.

"The determination and the ability to adjust course has been one of the key drivers in the development of the company. In about half a year, this magnificent hull will be a flagship for the natural environment and for innovation for the Norwegian maritime industry," said Trond Kleivdal, CEO of Color Line.

The Color Hybrid will be sailing the Sandefjord-Strömstad route starting next summer.

Being a "green" vessel, the ship will switch to batteries when it reaches the fjord outside Sandefjord.

The ship will then be powered by battery through the fjord, without noise or harmful emissions, according to a statement.

When moored in Sandefjord, the vessel will be powered by a shore connection.