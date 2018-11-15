Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Nicko Cruises to Operate World Voyager

World Explorer

Nicko Cruises will grow to two 200-guest ocean-going ships by 2020 as the German brand today confirmed it would operate the World Voyager alongside the World Explorer, which debuts in 2019.

Both ships are being built for Mario Ferreira’s Mystic Cruises; Ferreira is also the majority owner of Nicko Cruises, a German river brand.

The World Explorer debuts on May 2, 2019, for Nicko Cruises, while the World Voyager is expected to start service in the second quarter of 2020.

"Following the successful launch of the World Explorer, we can continue to seamlessly expand our ocean program 2020 with the World Voyager,” said says Guido Laukamp, ​​Managing Director of Nicko Cruises

Deployment for the new World Voyager will be revealed in January.

