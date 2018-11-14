Breakaway Becomes Largest Ship to Sail from New Orleans

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) welcomed the largest cruise ship in both length and passenger occupancy to ever sail from the port when the Norwegian Breakaway homeported at the Julia Street Cruise Terminal for its inaugural cruise Nov. 11, 2018, the port said.

“This cruise sector milestone validates Port NOLA as an in-demand cruise port and an important catalyst that contributes to our city’s excellent tourism and hospitality industries,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port of New Orleans President and CEO. “Norwegian Cruise Line is a valued cruise line partner and we are thrilled to welcome the Norwegian Breakaway.”

The 1,068-foot vessel will sail from New Orleans through April 12, 2019, offering five, seven, 10- and 11-day Western Caribbean cruises.

“We are excited to introduce Norwegian Breakaway to New Orleans, providing our guests with another premium destination to cruise from when sailing to the Caribbean,” said Andy Stuart, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “New Orleans is well known for its lively music, culinary scene and entertainment, a perfect complement to the high-caliber experiences guests will discover on Norwegian Breakaway.”

The port said it is on target to surpass 1 million cruise passenger movements for the fifth consecutive year in 2018, thanks in part to ocean and river cruise lines homeporting newer and larger ships.

Homeports are 98 percent of cruise calls at the port, according to a statement.

“Ninety percent of cruise passengers travel from out-of-state, 73 percent spend a day or two in New Orleans either before or after their cruise, and 75 percent report making a purchase in the Crescent City,” Christian said. “These passengers generate over 306,000 rooms a night in New Orleans-area hotels.”

The Norwegian Getaway repositions to New Orleans replacing Norwegian Breakaway in November 2019.