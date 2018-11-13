SunStone Confirms Two More Expedition Vessels

SunStone Ships announced it had inked deals to build two more Infinity-class expedition ships, the fourth and fifth in a series of vessels being built in China and chartered to various customers.

“Our charterers are anxious to enjoy the advantages of our cutting-edge technology, like the X- bow design, along with the significant operating efficiencies offered by the Infinity Class. So, we’re moving as quickly as possible to get them into the market," said SunStone President and CEO, Niels-Erik Lund.

All vessels have ice class and are available in various configurations, from 120 to 200 guests.

SunStone will deliver the Greg Mortimer in August 2019, which will be operated by Aurora Expeditions.

Then the Ocean Victory will delivered in Sept. of 2020, while the Ocean Explorer will be delivered in March 2021 and will be followed by a fourth ship in September of 2021.

The fifth ship in the series, the Ocean Odyssey, then debuts in May 2022.

SunStone said the fourth and fifth vessels already have long-term charter clients in place.

This contract is part of the ten-vessel Framework Agreement with China Merchants Heavy Industries.

“We are very pleased with the development and the speed with which we are signing these new-build contracts,” stated Lund, “in addition to the five vessels already ordered, SunStone is in negotiations for additional vessels and it is expected that the remaining five options will be signed within 2019, so that ten Infinity-class vessels will be built at CMHI," Lund said.