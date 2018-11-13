Princess Announces Eight Ship 2020 Alaska Program

Princess Cruises has announced its 2020 Alaska program, with eight ships and 11 different itineraries.

The Golden Princess will debut a full season of 14-day Inside Passage voyages, sailing round-trip from Los Angeles with a visit to Hubbard Glacier.

The Royal Princess will return as the largest ship sailing in the Gulf of Alaska on the seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, along with Grand Princess, Coral Princess, and the return of the intimate Pacific Princess, Princess said, in a statement.

Sister ships Ruby Princess and Emerald Princess will sail on seven-day Inside Passage voyages out of Seattle, and Star Princess will sail from San Francisco on 10-day Inside Passage voyages.

"I've been lucky enough to travel extensively to Alaska for work and for pleasure and the Great Land never ceases to amaze me with its beauty, authentic people and wildlife," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "Alaska is a must-see destination and our 2020 cruises and cruisetours provide first-timers or repeat visitors so many options to see and discover Alaska. I guarantee they will come back with some of their best lifetime travel experiences and memories."