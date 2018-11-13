Scenic Eclipse Delivery Delayed Again

In a statement, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours announced that the first sailing date for Scenic Eclipse has been "amended" to April 13, 2019.

The ship was originally set to launch into service in August 2018, but following issues at the shipbuilder, Uljanik, delivery of the luxury 228-guest vessel was delayed until January 2019. That timeline is now worsening, as Scenic confirmed an April in-service date.

"Due to ongoing financial issues at the Uljanik shipyard in Croatia, where the Scenic Eclipse is being built, and a resultant strike by specialist engine and systems commissioning workers, this segment of the ship’s completion has been delayed. Although the specialist commissioning teams did return to work last week, it will not be possible to catch up the nearly six weeks of lost time due to their strike," Scenic said, in a statement.

"Scenic continues to be in constant contact with the shipyard, the workers’ representatives and the Croatian government to ensure the completion of the ship as soon as possible. Due to Scenic’s efforts, more than 600 employees continue to work on other aspects of the ship every day," the company said.

"The progress on the ship’s interiors and other timings of the final build stage have seen far less impact from the industrial action and continue to progress at a good pace."

Booked guests will get a full refund for the cost of their Scenic Eclipse cruise and "consideration of any other reasonable associated costs incurred with their travel plans."

Additionally, Scenic is providing all guests who rebook a Scenic Eclipse voyage a future cruise credit in the value of 25 percent of the cost of their rebooked cruise.

Scenic did not mention its second ship, the Eclipse II, which is set to enter service in 2020.