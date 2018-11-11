Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Cruise Jobs: November 11

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is looking for talented, adventurous individuals who are curious about people, places and cultures and share our passion for the very finest in hospitality and customized travel. Our team is diverse; an international team of accomplished professionals committed to the high standards and exemplary values that distinguish The Ritz-Carlton among luxury brands. 

We invite you to embark on this journey with us today.

Sr. Manager, Cruise Hotel Operations

The Senior Manager Cruise Hotel Operations oversees the day to day operation of onboard Guest Services, Housekeeping and all onboard Revenue departments including Spa, Boutique and Medical Services. This hands-on operational expert will work closely with the Vice President, Cruise Hotel Operations and Vice President, Financial Planning & Administration to drive total guest satisfaction across all areas of the onboard Cruise Hotel Operations department.

Manager, Enrichment

The Manager of Enrichment is responsible for overseeing the Enrichment Department. The Manager will develop and plan enrichment programming to provide a comprehensive experience to the guests on board the yacht highlighting the history, geography, flora, fauna, culture, etc. of the unique ports and destinations visited by RCYC. The Manager of Enrichment is responsible for procurement, negotiation, and, quality while maintaining historical and cultural significant enrichment opportunities in each port that will meet the budget requirements and ensure guest satisfaction. The Manager is responsible for planning and developing the shipboard programing to include lectures, entertainment, activities, and other enrichment programs.

For more details please visit our website at: https://www.ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com/careers

Employer Job Title Location
Carnival Cruise Sustainability Manager - Miami Miami
Carnival Cruise Account Manager Miami
Norwegian Cruise Travel Advisor Miami
Norwegian Cruise Outbound Sales Consultant Miami
Royal Caribbean Senior Inside Sales Miami
Royal Caribbean Business Analyst W E-commerce Miami
Princess Cruises Marketing Promotions Assistant California
Princess Cruises Air Customer Service Agent California
Holland America Line  Buyer, Assistant Seattle
Holland America Line Revenue Management Analyst Seattle
Carnival UK RAID (Revenue, Air, Inventory and Deployment) Systems Analyst - Shore Based UK
Carnival UK Application Analyst - Shore Based UK

