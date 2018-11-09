Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Symphony Arrives in PortMiami

Symphony of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas has arrived in PortMiami.

Fresh from her inaugural Europe season, the world’s largest cruise ship sailed into her permanent, year-round home at Royal Caribbean’s new Terminal A at PortMiami, the largest cruise terminal in the U.S., according to a press release. 

Symphony of the Seas

“Symphony takes family vacationing to a whole new level with energy and options never before found in one place. This ship is the perfect blend of our greatest hits we know guests love and a lineup of vibrant, new restaurants, activities and unparalleled entertainment – all purposefully designed around vacationers’ preferences.” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “With her U.S. homecoming this week, Symphony is changing the game for how travelers of all ages vacation on our biggest and boldest adventure yet.”

The Symphony of the Seas will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami beginning Saturday, Nov. 17, and will add visits to the cruise line’s private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, opening May 2019. 

Symphony of the Seas

The official naming ceremony for Symphony of the Seas will take place on Thursday, Nov. 15, hosted by a Godfamily – actors and avid Royal Caribbean fans Alexa and Carlos PenaVega, along with their toddler son Ocean.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

120 Ships | 273,264 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Port Canaveral
Cruise Industry News Annual Report