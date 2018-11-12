Marine Hotel Association and Cruise Industry News Unveil New Partnership

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) and Cruise Industry News (CIN) today announced a new partnership, making CIN the official media partner of the MHA.

MHA is a not-for-profit international association representing the cruise industry and its supporting supplier community, and dedicated to enhancing the overall quality of the guest experience.

CIN is the leading media authority on the industry and has been covering the cruise industry for over four decades.

Through exclusive interviews and research, the CIN Quarterly Magazine covers all aspects of the industry, and will be soon available to MHA members via a new section on the MHA website at www.MHAweb.org.

MHA members will now receive complimentary access via the Association’s website to CIN’s Quarterly Magazine, as well as access to select CIN reports, as well as other key industry resources.

In a joint statement on the new partnership, MHA board president, John McGirl, and executive director, Caroline Pritchard expressed enthusiasm for the decision to cement a collaborative partnership with CIN.

“MHA wants to focus on its own mission and with this new partnership comes the perfect melding of expertise from two sides, both connected by a common interest,” they said.

“Our collaborative efforts will introduce an important and meaningful addition to our membership services through the sharing of CIN publication resources.”

“The MHA plays a vital and unique role in the industry by bringing together key decision makers and vendors, both small and large, in a friendly and cost effective environment,” said Monty Mathisen, managing editor of Cruise Industry News. “Its not-for-profit status and scholarship program is commendable. The MHA’s 34th annual trade show and conference in Naples next April will be a key industry event in 2019.”

About the Marine Hotel Association:

The Marine Hotel Association is a not-for-profit international organization run by and for the cruise line industry and dedicated to enhancing the overall quality of the cruise experience. This goal will be achieved by focusing the Association’s energies and resources toward: Providing a forum for continued and open dialogue between the cruise lines and a broad range of committed suppliers, and raising the level of cruise line staff proficiency by creating both the opportunities and the tools for professional development and career growth.

About Cruise Industry News:

Cruise Industry News (CIN) is a New York-based niche publishing company and is the leading media source on the global cruise ship business, covering the industry with a variety of publications including the Quarterly Magazine, the 400-page Annual Report, select Digital Reports, a daily e-newsletter, and online www.CruiseIndustryNews.com. CIN covers all the cruise lines, shipyards and other key decision-makers.