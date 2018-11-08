Cruise Industry News European Report

Sept-Îles Wraps Up 2018 Cruise Season

Amadea

Sept-Îles has concluded its 2018 cruise season, welcoming 7,960 cruise guests on four different calls, of which three were first time visits, said Destination Sept-Îles in a prepared statement.

The season opened in mid September with Phoenix Reisen and its first call with the Amadea, followed by calls from the Arcadia and Queen Mary 2.

Finally the Silver Wind closed out the season with a maiden call on Oct. 6.

The port had a “WOW Committee” for all four calls in 2018, made up of representatives from the City's Recreation Department, the Port of Sept-Îles, Tourisme Sept-Îles, Tourisme Côte-Nord, and the Société de développement économique de Uashat mak Mani-Utenam (SDEUM).

In addition, before the start of the season, guides, greeters and merchants took part in a cruise-oriented training session, offered online by Cruise the Saint Lawrence.

“This enabled teams deployed in the field during call days to better inform cruise passengers about the different attractions and services offered around town,” said a statement.

