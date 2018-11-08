Virgin Voyages Unveils Food and Beverage Program

Virgin Voyages has rolled out its food and beverage program, including Razzle Dazzle, which it called one of the Scarlet Lady's "most spectacular culinary attractions."

All restaurants will be included in the cruise ticket price.

"A space that doesn't disguise what it's doing, because there's so much to experience you won't want to go to the bathroom out of fear you might miss out on what's coming next. But, who knows? There might even be a few surprises in store when you take a quick leave to freshen up," the new cruise line said, in a statement.

"Razzle Dazzle is vegetarian forward but there's something for everyone to enjoy," Virgin said. "But the fun doesn't end where the food begins. There's still so much more for sailors to discover. After your meal, or before, make your way to the Red Bar, our resident diva's favorite spot on the entire ship. Serving up the perfect blend of naughty and nice. If you're feeling nice, you can order from our robust offering of fresh-pressed juices and tonics. If you're feeling naughty, we'll have an exceptional selection of clarified cocktails that vary every night."

Razzle Dazzle will also be home to the Drag Brunch, a take on one of the most popular activities to help guests "nurse that hangover while working on a new one."

According to Virgin: "For two days on every voyage, our dashing, delightful, beautiful, sassy, scandalous, and scintillatingly spectacular drag queens will take over this space to provide some entertainment even Sin City wouldn't know what to do with."

Other venues include the Wake restaurant, Test Kitchen (pictured above), and The Pizza Place.

There will also be no traditional buffet, as all food will be made to order.

The Galley will instead feature a made-to-order food market (above).

"All of our food will be made to order. In doing this, we’re cutting back on waste, drastically lowering our energy usage and emissions, and setting up the Scarlet Lady to be the future of sustainable sea travel," Virgin said.

In addition is Pink Agave, an upscale and Mexican venue (pictured above).

Another venue is Extra Virgin, described as good dishes cooked with a mother's touch with a menu rooted in Italian traditions.

Korean BBQ will be another highlight with the Geonbae venue, offering top-shelf soju shots, Virgin said.

Virgin Voyages debuts with the first of four cruise ships, sailing from PortMiami in early 2020.