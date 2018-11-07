Norwegian Breakaway Debuts In New Orleans

On November 11, 2018, Norwegian Cruise Line returns to New Orleans ,introducing Norwegian Breakaway to the Big Easy with five to 11-day cruises to the Caribbean, according to a press release.

At 1,068 feet and 145,655 gross register tons, the recently renovated Norwegian Breakaway is the largest cruise ship to homeport in the city of New Orleans, as well as the youngest in port this season, the company said.

“We are excited to introduce Norwegian Breakaway to New Orleans, providing our guests with another premium destination to cruise from when sailing to the Caribbean,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “New Orleans is well known for its lively music, culinary scene and entertainment, a perfect complement to the high-caliber experiences guests will discover on Norwegian Breakaway.”

Following her renovation in May 2018, Norwegian Breakaway debuted refreshed staterooms and public areas and introduced a new bar and lounge concept to the fleet with Syd Norman’s Pour House.

Modeled after influential rock houses such as CBGB’s, The Rainbow and The Fillmore, Syd Norman’s is a tribute to the grandfather of “Rock of Ages” playwright Chris D’Arenso and features vintage décor, diner-style seating, signature cocktails and a playlist of rock from the late 1960s to 1980s.

“Norwegian Cruise Line is a valued cruise line partner and we are thrilled to welcome Norwegian Breakaway as the largest cruise ship ever to sail from Port NOLA,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port of New Orleans president and chief executive officer. “With our commitment to high-level service and the Crescent City’s vibrant energy, we look forward to offering Norwegian Cruise Line passengers a memorable cruise experience as they begin and end their vacations in our unique American city.”

Norwegian Breakaway will sail from New Orleans through April 12, 2019, offering five, seven, ten and eleven-day Western Caribbean cruises.