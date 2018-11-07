Third SunStone Newbuild Heading to Victory Cruise Lines

SunStone Ships has signed a long-term charter contract with Victory Cruise Lines on its third newbuild, which will carry the name Ocean Victory. The 200-guest newbuild will be delivered in March 2021 and be built to Polar Class 6 specs.

The ship will join the surging Victory Cruise Lines fleet, which feature the Victory I and Victory II , which offer the best of Great Lakes during the summer, and Cuba and Central America during the winter.

SunStone Ships originally placed one firm contract and nine options on Ulstein deliveries of expedition cruise vessel designs and equipment packages back in 2017.

All ten vessels are part of SunStone Ships’ series of vessels in the Infinity class, built at the CMHI (China Merchants Heavy Industry) yard in China.

SunStone’s President & CEO, Niels-Erik Lund commented: “We are pleased with the rapid adoption of the Infinity-class vessels. It seems our European design and technology, combined with lower overall operating costs ticks all the boxes for the small and expedition ship market.”

The first of up to 10 SunStone newbuilds is set to debut next summer for Aurora Expeditions, as the Greg Mortimer will be delivered in August, a second ship follows in 2020, while the Ocean Victory was confirmed today for 2021.