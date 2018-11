The Celebrity Edge is now on her way to Terminal 25, located at Port Everglades in Hollywood, Fla.

Slated for arrival on Monday, November 19, 2018, the ship set sail from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, on Sunday, November 4, 2018, for her first transatlantic voyage.

As of November 6, 2018, the 2,900-guest Celebrity Edge was 3,300 nautical miles from her destination, positioned at 37 degrees 58 minutes north latitude and 17 degrees 9 minutes west longitude.