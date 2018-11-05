MHA

American Countess Construction Progressing

American Countess

Last week, American Queen Steamboat Company released a construction progress update on the American Countess at Gulf Island Shipyard in Houma, Louisiana.

American Countess

The 245-guest riverboat, the fourth vessel in the U.S. flagged fleet, is a paddlewheeler currently under construction using the existing hull of the Kanesville Queen, a former casino vessel. 

American Countess

The ship was cut in two as part of her planned lengthening, with the addition of a 60-foot mid-body section to be added. Nearly 150 skilled workers are currently involved in the project and a delivery date for the American Countess to join the American Queen, American Duchess and American Empress will be announced in the coming months. the company said.

