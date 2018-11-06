St. Maarten Prepares for 20,000 Guest Day

St. Maarten is preparing for a six-ship 20,000 guest day on November 14, with the Carnival Pride being joined by the Marella Explorer, Adventure of the Seas, MSC Seaside, Norwegian Dawn and Star Pride in port.

A second six-ship day follows on November 28 ahead of a projected record season in port.

Nov. 15 will see five ships call, including the Carnival Sunshine, MSC Divina and Opera, Regal Princess and Viking Sea, amounting to 15,000 guests, the port said.

Among inaugural calls will be the new Symphony of the Seas on November 27.

“Destination St. Maarten has many competitors, and in order to rebuild the product, certain standards have to be met and maintained to grow the cruise tourism product to post-Irma/Maria levels. Therefore, we appeal to our destination partners, stakeholders and the population at large, to continue the success of cruise tourism by being hospitable to our guests and to always display that ‘Friendly Island’ smile," the port said, in a statement.

"Security and safety are key to the cruise sector and the destination has very high marks where this is concerned, and we have to maintain this. We are happy with the rapid return of business which once again demonstrates the strength of the destination. Stakeholders who have played a very important role over the years and continue to do so, have contributed immeasurably to the success of the destination and we must continue on this course moving forward."