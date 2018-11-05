Fincantieri Establishes Cruise Hub in Shanghai

Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono and the District Mayor of Baoshan, Fan Shaojun, have signed contracts aimed at creating a cruise hub in Shanghai, dedicated to shipbuilding and maritime endeavors. The contract was inked in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of Economic development and Labor Luigi Di Maio and the Chairman of Cassa depositi e prestiti Massimo Tononi,

The deal is based on the prior agreements between Fincantieri, China State Shipbuilding Corporation and Carnival Corporation announced in February 2017 and related to the construction of two cruise ships, the first ever made in China for the local market.

The new hub will act as a fundamental industrial basis to supply production.

The district will provide financing, tax commercial and administrative benefits, land for necessary development and other resources.

Fincantieri will promote the park in its network and in the industry as a whole.