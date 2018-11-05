Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Allure of the Seas Docks at Terminal A at PortMiami

Allure of the Seas

The Allure of the Seas made history on Sunday, becoming the largest cruise ship to ever dock at PortMiami as Royal Caribbean's megaship berthed at the brand new Terminal A, which was opened recently.

The new LEED certified facility has leveraged new technologies to enhance the waiting areas and boarding experience of guests.

Overall, Royal Caribbean stated, the design evokes the points in the brand’s crown and anchor logo when viewed from the water; the ‘M’ of Miami when viewed from the east or western approaches; and a sense of waves rising or ships passing when viewed from the terminal side.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/19906-allure-of-the-seas-docks-at-terminal-a-at-portmiami.html#sigProIdbf4f3542c4

Photos: Mathieu Burnel

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

120 Ships | 273,264 Berths | $69 Billion | View

2019 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Jets
Cruise Industry News Annual Report