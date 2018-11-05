Allure of the Seas Docks at Terminal A at PortMiami

The Allure of the Seas made history on Sunday, becoming the largest cruise ship to ever dock at PortMiami as Royal Caribbean's megaship berthed at the brand new Terminal A, which was opened recently.

The new LEED certified facility has leveraged new technologies to enhance the waiting areas and boarding experience of guests.

Overall, Royal Caribbean stated, the design evokes the points in the brand’s crown and anchor logo when viewed from the water; the ‘M’ of Miami when viewed from the east or western approaches; and a sense of waves rising or ships passing when viewed from the terminal side.



Photos: Mathieu Burnel