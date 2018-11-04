Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Pullmantur HR Promotes Balance for Employees Personal and Professional Lives

Pullmantur HR Day

Pullmantur Cruceros hosted more than 60 children of employees at its offices on Nov. 2 in what was described as fun and educational day.

The children took part in activities linked to the cruise line’s onboard children’s program Somos Tratanautas, said to be based on the different elements of human intelligence.

This special day was initiated by Pullmantur’s HR department seeking to contribute to a work and life balance for its employees.

President and CEO Richard Vogel commented: “As a company we should also promote and support initiatives that help our employees balance their personal and professional lives. At the same time, we were able to offer the children a fun day in the company of their new friends.”

November 03, 2018
