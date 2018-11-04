Latest Cruise Jobs: November 4

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:
Featured Job:
Manager Scenic Eclipse Marketing
Scenic is currently recruiting for a newly created role of Manager, Scenic Eclipse Marketing the successful candidate will be required to develop and implement strong industry leading, marketing and sales strategies in order to meet the business objectives and sales targets. Click Here to Learn More.
Latest Key Jobs:
|Employer
|Job Title
|Location
|Carnival Cruise
|Guest Services Agent
|Miami
|Carnival Cruise
|Travel Advisor
|Miami
|Norwegian Cruise
|Outbound Sales Consultant Hiring Event
|Miami
|Norwegian Cruise
|Manager, BPM Programs
|Miami
|Royal Caribbean
|Director of Global Compensation
|Miami
|Royal Caribbean
|TENT INSTALLER
|Miami
|Princess Cruises
|Senior Financial Analyst, Management Accounting
|California
|Princess Cruises
|Air Customer Service Agent
|California
|Holland America Line
|Assistant, Product Developer
|Seattle
|Carnival UK
|Team Leader, Technical Purchasing - Shore Based
|UK
|Carnival UK
|Data Services Developer - Shore Based
|UK
