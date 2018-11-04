Latest Cruise Jobs: November 4

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:

Featured Job:

Manager Scenic Eclipse Marketing

Scenic is currently recruiting for a newly created role of Manager, Scenic Eclipse Marketing the successful candidate will be required to develop and implement strong industry leading, marketing and sales strategies in order to meet the business objectives and sales targets. Click Here to Learn More.

Latest Key Jobs:

More cruise line jobs are available here.

Interested in posting a job? Learn more by emailing jobboard@cruiseindustrynews. com