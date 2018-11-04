Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Cruise Jobs: November 4

Job Listings

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:

Featured Job:

scenic logoManager Scenic Eclipse Marketing

Scenic is currently recruiting for a newly created role of Manager, Scenic Eclipse Marketing the successful candidate will be required to develop and implement strong industry leading, marketing and sales strategies in order to meet the business objectives and sales targets. Click Here to Learn More.

Latest Key Jobs:

Employer Job Title Location
Carnival Cruise Guest Services Agent Miami
Carnival Cruise Travel Advisor Miami
Norwegian Cruise Outbound Sales Consultant Hiring Event Miami
Norwegian Cruise Manager, BPM Programs Miami
Royal Caribbean Director of Global Compensation Miami
Royal Caribbean TENT INSTALLER Miami
Princess Cruises Senior Financial Analyst, Management Accounting California
Princess Cruises Air Customer Service Agent California
Holland America Line Assistant, Product Developer Seattle
Carnival UK Team Leader, Technical Purchasing - Shore Based UK
Carnival UK Data Services Developer - Shore Based UK

