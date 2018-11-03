Quark Is Offering Penguins

Quark Expeditions is sailing four Antarctica cruises this fall that will reach the penguin colony on Snow Hill Island.

Guests fly in on a helicopter and walk across the sea ice to within feet of the penguins.

The 14-day cruises start in Ushuaia and spend from days five through 11 in the Weddell Sea and Snow Hill. The balance of the voyage are sea days.

Sailing aboard the 100-passenger Kapitan Khlebnikov rates start at $19,995 per person. The last sailing, which still has space, is Nov. 11 – 24.

In addition to watching penguins, activities include sea kayaking, cross country skiing, hot air ballooning, mountaineering, stand up paddle boarding and camping, according to Quark’s website.