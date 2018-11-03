MHA

Quark Is Offering Penguins

Quark Expeditions is sailing four Antarctica cruises this fall that will reach the penguin colony on Snow Hill Island.

Guests fly in on a helicopter and walk across the sea ice to within feet of the penguins.

The 14-day cruises start in Ushuaia and spend from days five through 11 in the Weddell Sea and Snow Hill. The balance of the voyage are sea days.

Sailing aboard the 100-passenger Kapitan Khlebnikov rates start at $19,995 per person. The last sailing, which still has space, is Nov. 11 – 24.

In addition to watching penguins, activities include sea kayaking, cross country skiing, hot air ballooning, mountaineering, stand up paddle boarding and camping, according to Quark’s website.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

November 03, 2018
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

120 Ships | 273,264 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Jamaica Port Authority
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report