New Princess Ships in Europe for 2020

Princess Cruises announced its 2020 Europe season, and said the new Enchanted Princess will be not only named in the UK, but will sail her maiden season in the Mediterranean debuting in Rome on July 11, 2020, offering a variety of cruises ranging from seven to 22 days from Rome, Athens and Barcelona.

In total, five ships offering 67 itineraries to 120 European destinations, visiting 37 countries round out the 2020 Europe cruise season with voyages offered March through November, Princess said.

The 2020 Europe program also marks the return to the Holy Land, visiting Jerusalem, Galilee and more, with Island Princess joining the Europe fleet, visiting more off-the-beaten destinations in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe including two opportunities to view the Northern Lights in the late fall, Princess said

The Crown Princess also sails these regions visiting Norway, Iceland and Greenland.

The Sky Princess sails her first season on the 11-day Scandinavia & Russia itinerary from Copenhagen while Regal Princess is all new to the 12-day British Isles from Southampton. In total, three Royal-class ships will sail Europe in 2020.

"Our 2020 Europe lineup is epic with the debut of Enchanted Princess in the Mediterranean," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "Some of my fondest travel memories are from my many cruises throughout Europe. I always see something new, learn from the locals and of course, delight in the regional cuisines. We have so many cruise options to enjoy the rich history and diverse cultures whether it's your first visit to Europe or your return.".