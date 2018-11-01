Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Seattle Tops More Than One Million Pax For 2018

The Port of Seattle has announced that it welcomed 1,114,888 revenue passengers through its cruise terminals in 2018, the second year in a row the port exceeded the one-million passenger mark.

While celebrating 20 years serving the cruise industry, more growth is expected next year with the arrival of the Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas – a 4,180 passenger vessel that will be the largest on the West Coast in 2019 – and the addition of the Norwegian Joy, sister ship of the Norwegian Bliss, a 4,000-passenger vessel.

“This year, Port of Seattle is proud to celebrate our 20 years of serving the cruise industry, while also handling over one-million passengers for the second year in a row,” said Commission President Courtney Gregoire. “This continued growth points to a bright future for cruise in Seattle, and we are proud that each homeported cruise vessel brings approximately $2.7 million for our local economy. Through innovation and collaboration, we continue to work with our partners to make this the greenest port in the nation.”

The Port saw a 4-percent increase in cruise passengers over 2017, which brought 1,071,594 revenue passengers. Seattle’s cruise business – currently said to be leading all cruise homeports on the West Coast in passenger volume – is responsible for over 4,000 jobs, $501 million in annual business revenue, and $18.9 million annually in state and local tax revenues.

In 2019, the Port of Seattle will host 11 homeported ships for Carnival, Celebrity, Holland America, Norwegian, Oceania, Princess and Royal Caribbean.

 

 

