Celebrity’s Summit Launches Dominica’s Cruise Season

Dominica has launched its 2018/2019 cruise season with the Oct. 30 call by the Celebrity Summit at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, bringing approximately 2,500 passengers. The Summit is scheduled to make nine calls to the island for the 2018/2019 cruise season.

According to the board of tourism, the Summit will allow Dominica’s many cruise stakeholders to earn a livelihood, especially those who sustained tremendous loss post Hurricane Maria. Service providers are consequently all geared up for an active 2018/2019 cruise season.

Dominica launched the cruise season with a series of day-long cultural events. A special ceremony marked part of the day’s entertainment during which the Minister of Tourism and Culture declared the season officially open.

Cruise tourism continues to generate significant economic activity for the island nation. A total of 189 cruise calls are projected for the 2018/2019 cruise season which equates to approximately 304,000 cruise passengers. Dominica expects to welcome nine new cruise ships to its shores. The Government of Dominica will continue its effort in promoting Dominica as a desirable cruise destination so as to increase cruise calls to Dominica.