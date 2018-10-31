Virgin Announces Cuba Calls for Inaugural Season

Virgin Voyages has announced that its first ship, the Scarlet Lady, will feature Cuba as one of her voyage destinations during her inaugural season in 2020.

Virgin said its decision to sail to Cuba was influenced by customer and travel partner research it conducted in North America and the United Kingdom. Both groups were said to consistently rank the Caribbean island as one of the most desired and interesting destinations to visit on a voyage.

“Virgin Atlantic has been visiting Cuba for 13 years, and I cannot wait to see our Scarlet Lady gleaming in the Havana Harbor,” said Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson in a prepared statement. “Havana is the perfect place for our sailors to go and experience a city that exudes an irresistible energy and passion.”

“We can’t wait to take our sailors to Havana, which is without doubt, one of the Caribbean’s most authentic and enriching destinations,” added Virgin Voyages President and CEO Tom McAlpin.

All sailings to Cuba from Miami feature an overnight stay.

Virgin’s destination announcement was made at the Havana International Fair, FIHAV, with remarks from Virgin Voyages executives, government representatives and local tourism leadership.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Sir Richard Branson and the Virgin Group and are pleased to announce this new partnership with Virgin Voyages,” said Manuel Marrero Cruz, Minister of Tourism for Cuba.

Specific sailing dates relating to Virgin Voyages’ visits to Cuba will be released when the company opens up bookings for sale next year.