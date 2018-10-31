Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Captain Marvel Joins Disney Cruise Line

Marvel Day at Sea

In 2019, Disney Cruise Line guests will be the first to meet Captain Marvel when she makes her debut during Marvel Day at Sea, the company said.

She will be part of what Disney said is an action-packed, day-long celebration aboard select Disney Magic sailings departing Jan. 6 through March 8 from Miami.

Captain Marvel joins the event’s line-up of Super Heroes and villains, including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Loki, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and more.

In addition to these heroic encounters, Marvel Day at Sea features a deck show spectacular, themed youth activities, special merchandise, and unique food and beverage offerings.

