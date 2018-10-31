Princess Cruises to Open Fannie Q’s Saloon in Denali

In May 2019, at the start of Princess Cruises 50th year of sailing to Alaska, the Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge will debut Fannie Q’s, named after Fannie “Q” Quigley, a showcasing her story and locally inspired dishes in a modern saloon setting, Princess announced.

Quigley was a prospector, trapper, hunter, woodcutter, gardener, dog musher and sourdough cook, according to a statement.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Fannie Q’s Saloon will offer indoor and outdoor seating with a total capacity of 180, located at the Lodge in the center of Princess Village. Menu offerings will include Bison Sliders, Braised Pork Shoulder and a dish Fannie Quigley was known for – Bear-Lard Pie. In the evening, live entertainment will fill the air offering a lively local atmosphere.

“Our new Fannie Q’s Saloon was inspired by this famous female pioneer’s sense of adventure and tenacity, helping to tell the local stories our guests seek to discover while enjoying an authentic dining experience with local eats and beverages,” said Jan Swartz, Princess cruises president. “We strive to innovate our product offerings with new or refreshed concepts to maintain our number one position in Alaska.”

Just outside of Fannie Q’s Saloon and in the heart of the Princess Village at the Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge, the Fireside Patio also debuts with three firepits offering a new gathering place for guests.

In addition, the existing Grizzly Bar & Grill will be updated and renamed Grizzly Burger.