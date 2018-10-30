Celebrity Eclipse to be Based in Melbourne

Celebrity Cruises is upping capacity in Australia as the Celebrity Eclipse will join the Solstice in the market for the 2020-2021 Australian cruise season, the company announced.

The ship will homeport in Melbourne following a huge refit in Singapore in late 2020, as the Eclipse will undergo a drydock as part of the company’s Celebrity Revolution upgrade program.

In April of 2021, the ship will reposition, offering a 19-night cruise from Melbourne to Honolulu.

The 122,000-ton Celebrity Eclipse has a capacity of 2,850 guests, and was delivered in 2010 as the third of five Solstice-class ships for the premium brand.