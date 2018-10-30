MHA

Celebrity Eclipse to be Based in Melbourne

Celebrity Eclipse

Celebrity Cruises is upping capacity in Australia as the Celebrity Eclipse will join the Solstice in the market for the 2020-2021 Australian cruise season, the company announced.

The ship will homeport in Melbourne following a huge refit in Singapore in late 2020, as the Eclipse will undergo a drydock as part of the company’s Celebrity Revolution upgrade program.

In April of 2021, the ship will reposition, offering a 19-night cruise from Melbourne to Honolulu.

The 122,000-ton Celebrity Eclipse has a capacity of 2,850 guests, and was delivered in 2010 as the third of five Solstice-class ships for the premium brand.

