TUI To Host More Sailings With Celebrity Chef Tim Raue

TUI Cruises has announced that German Celebrity Chef Tim Raue will be spending more time aboard its ships in his four Hanami – by Tim Raue restaurants on the Mein Schiff 3, 4, 5 and 6.

The specialty restaurants feature Asian cuisine with what TUI describes as Chinese and Japanese influences. Raue, who is said to be the only German chef and restaurant owner to make it into “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants,” with his Berlin venue, is culinary advisor to the cruise line.

Typically Raue and his chefs visit the restaurants four to six times a year. “The menus are 100 percent ours,” he said in a prepared statement. “We design, create, control and monitor the ingredients and the menus continuously. We want the quality and the experience to be exactly that we offer in Berlin. This means we also have to train the ships’ culinary staffs. And when we are onboard,” he continued, “we also host cooking shows for the passengers.”

Specialties include Japanese sushi sashimi, Chinese Hanami duck and Thai cuisine.

In 2019, Raue and his team will spend more than six weeks sailing aboard the Mein Schiff fleet.