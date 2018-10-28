Latest Cruise Jobs: October 28

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:
Featured Job:
Manager Scenic Eclipse Marketing
Scenic is currently recruiting for a newly created role of Manager, Scenic Eclipse Marketing the successful candidate will be required to develop and implement strong industry leading, marketing and sales strategies in order to meet the business objectives and sales targets. Click Here to Learn More.
Latest Key Jobs:
|Employer
|Job Title
|Location
|Carnival Cruise
|Travel Advisor
|Miami
|Carnival Cruise
|Account Manager
|Miami
|Norwegian Cruise
|Guest Services Agent
|Miami
|Norwegian Cruise
|Outbound Sales Consultant Hiring Event
|Miami
|Royal Caribbean
|Chef, Corporate Executive Operation
|Miami
|Royal Caribbean
|Specialist, Casino Operations Support
|Miami
|Princess Cruises
|HRIS Analyst II
|California
|Princess Cruises
|Marketing Promotions Assistant
|California
|Carnival UK
|Infrastructure Architect
|UK
|Carnival UK
|Food & Beverage Services Director
|UK
|Carnival UK
|Buying Administrator, Technical Purchasing
|UK
