Latest Cruise Jobs: October 28

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:

scenic logoManager Scenic Eclipse Marketing

Scenic is currently recruiting for a newly created role of Manager, Scenic Eclipse Marketing the successful candidate will be required to develop and implement strong industry leading, marketing and sales strategies in order to meet the business objectives and sales targets. Click Here to Learn More.

Employer Job Title Location
Carnival Cruise Travel Advisor Miami
Carnival Cruise Account Manager Miami
Norwegian Cruise Guest Services Agent Miami
Norwegian Cruise Outbound Sales Consultant Hiring Event Miami
Royal Caribbean Chef, Corporate Executive Operation Miami
Royal Caribbean Specialist, Casino Operations Support Miami
Princess Cruises HRIS Analyst II California
Princess Cruises Marketing Promotions Assistant California
Carnival UK   Infrastructure Architect UK
Carnival UK Food & Beverage Services Director UK
Carnival UK Buying Administrator, Technical Purchasing UK

More cruise line jobs are available here.

October 27, 2018
