Portland Expects Record 2019 Cruise Season

Portland Port (UK) is coming off a record-breaking 2018 season, and announced that 2019 will continue the trend, with a 38 percent increase in cruise calls predicted, according to a press release.

"It is exciting to see everyone’s hard work pay off with the ever-increasing number of cruise ships that are choosing to visit Portland Port and the local area," said Ian McQuade, general manager.

The 44 scheduled calls are spread between April and October, including new first-time visits from Princess Cruises and Pullmantur.

Meanwhile, a shift towards larger ships, as well as the increase in call numbers, sees the port expecting to handle more than 62,000 passengers during its 2019 season, compared to around 36,000 this year, the port said.

The 2018 season started with a call from Phoenix Reisen, the prot's biggest customer, and the news continued with the largest ship ever to call on Portland in the Norwegian Breakaway.

Another record-breaking day for the port happened on July 15 when the port received two luxury cruise ships from the same cruise line as the Seven Seas Explorer and Navigator arrived at the same time and were given a water display in the harbour by one of the port’s tugs.

Other calls included the Disney Magic and Seabourn Ovation.