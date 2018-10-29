Science Lab Installed Onboard RCGS Resolute

With a new ship in its fleet, One Ocean Expeditions continues to make moves, and has installed a custom-built container science lab onboard the expedition vessel as part of an agreement with global conservation organization Ocean Wise.

The One Ocean Expeditions branded One Lab is a specialized laboratory and one will be installed on each of the company's vessels, with the inaugural container unveiled at the recommissioning event of RCGS Resolute in Sydney, Nova Scotia and placed onboard earlier this month.

The custom-tailored lab is one of the company's latest initiatives as part of its commitment to operating and supporting ongoing, nationally accredited science and outreach programs.

The 20-foot container is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, providing a space for scientists to conduct their work in isolated coastal areas, the company said. Analysis of data captured will provide crucial information and allow researchers to develop measures to protect fragile ecosystems and natural habitats worldwide. While onboard, researchers also engage with expedition guests, explaining the purpose of their studies and creating ambassadors for the sensitive and remote regions the ships travel to, the company said.

Guests have the opportunity to travel alongside scientists on the company's voyages and be educated on progressive research initiatives — an important part of the One Ocean experience and the mandate of the company's ocean health literacy.

“We have been working diligently over the last decade to expand opportunities for nationally accredited research onboard. We take great pride in our team of professionals and the container science lab offers the ideal platform to deliver both exceptional client experience and opportunities for scientists to collect critical data," said Catherine Lawton, general manager at One Ocean Expeditions.

“Traditionally, we gather samples in the field and take them back to the lab for analysis later,” explained Dr. Peter Ross, Vice-President of Research at Ocean Wise. “Having the lab on board the ship will allow us to collect high-quality samples in remote environments, analyze samples at sea and produce data in real time.”

Following the initial installation of the One Lab on RCGS Resolute, two more specialized container workrooms are set to be installed on the Akademik Ioffe and Akademik Sergey Vavilov in early 2019.