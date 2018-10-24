Evans to Retire From Fred. Olsen After 27-Year Career

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announced that Mike Evans, the company’s head of sales, will retire in April after a 27-year career with Fred. Olsen.

Evans is well-known within the travel industry, having worked in many areas of the travel trade, including retail, tour operating, tourist boards and airline sales, across a career spanning over 40 years.

Evans joined Fred. Olsen in 1992, back when the company operated only one ship, the Black Prince.

“I have decided to retire from Fred. Olsen at the end of April next year, having spent 27 years and a large part of my working life at this company. It is a tough decision to make, but one that I am happy with, as I have a lot of plans to fulfill in my retirement," Evans said. “It has been a great pleasure and privilege to work with such excellent colleagues, friends and travel trade partners for so long, and I am certain that there is a great future ahead for both the company and the relationships that we have built up over the past 27 years.”

Mike Rodwell, Managing Director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are very sad to be saying goodbye to such a close colleague as Mike, but of course, we all wish him the best on his retirement, which is very well-deserved!

“With his broad industry experience, extensive knowledge of Fred. Olsen’s unique style of cruising, and excellent reputation with our travel industry partners, Mike has been an absolute asset to the company over the nearly three decades that he has been with us, and he has seen us grow and develop as a major international cruise brand.

“We will all miss Mike a great deal and wish him well in his future adventures, wherever they may take him!”

Evans has fulfilled a number of roles within Fred. Olsen’s Sales Department over the years, including Regional Sales Manager for the North of England, Scotland & Northern Ireland.

Evans took over his most recent role at Fred. Olsen – as Head of Sales – in April 2017, which has led to him playing a pivotal part in developing the company’s relationship with the important travel trade, and overseeing the Sales team, both in-house and field-based.