Sapphire Princess Heading to Singapore Following 2018 Season in Europe

The Sapphire Princess is enroute to Singapore from Southampton after the completion of her inaugural homeporting season in Europe over the summer.

The Sapphire Princess embarked on the 38-day voyage on Oct. 21 and will arrive in Singapore on Nov. 28.

The sold-out cruise will visit 17 ports including Rome, Gibraltar, Athens, Malta, Petra, Dubai, Cochin, Colombo and transit the Suez Canal.

Homeporting in Singapore for her fifth season, the Sapphire Princess will sail to Southeast Asian destinations on 3-to 13-day voyages, according to a statement.

During this time, she will also embark on a Grand Asia voyage from Singapore to Shanghai over the Christmas and New Year period. The Sapphire Princess will then return from Shanghai to Singapore in early January to continue sailing in the region until March 2019 after which she will sail back to Europe.

The Diamond Princess, the sister ship to Sapphire Princess will arrive in Singapore from Japan for Christmas and New Year sailings from Singapore to Southeast Asian destinations. For Christmas, the Diamond Princess offers a 10-day roundtrip sailing from Singapore to Kota Kinabalu, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok and Ko Samui. The New Year itinerary offers a 10-day sailing from Singapore to Bali, Port Klang, Penang (late night) and Phuket.

“Bringing two ships to homeport in Singapore demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing our guests with even more choice and opportunity to enjoy cruising in the region. With itineraries visiting top destinations and the newest innovations onboard including new Princess Luxury beds and award-winning culinary and entertainment experiences, guests can leave the stress behind and celebrate the festivities in style,” said Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

“Our ‘balloon drop’ party at the atrium is always a big highlight with lots of fun, music and dancing for guests to welcome the New Year and create life-long memories. Bookings for this season are very healthy and the Grand Asia voyage from Shanghai to Singapore is almost sold out," added Mr. Tawfik.